Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Expected to suit up Sunday
Bulaga (ankle) is expected to play in the Packers' Week 6 matchup Sunday with the Vikings, NFL.com reports.
The ankle injury limited Bulaga's involvement in practice throughout the week, but with the Packers lacking in quality depth at tackle, it's expected that he'll gut it out Sunday. The Packers' other starting tackle, David Bakhtiari, is questionable with a hamstring injury after being limited in practice all week.
