Bulaga is likely to begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Bulaga tore his ACL in November and it's no guarantee he'll be ready to play by the start of the regular season. When healthy, Bulaga has been the Packers' starting right tackle. The team will hope to have him back protecting Aaron Rodgers, as they aim to keep the star quarterback healthy in 2018.