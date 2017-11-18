Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Future beyond this season unclear
The Packers could potentially opt out of Bulaga's (knee) contract this spring, Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com reports.
Green Bay would be left with $3.2 million in dead money if they were to part ways with Bulaga, but ACL injuries to both knees put a major question mark on his future. The veteran right tackle has been in the league for eight seasons despite being only 28 years old, and still has two years and $13.5 million remaining on his contract. Bulaga has yet to even officially be placed on injured reserve and his recovery process will be paramount to what the team ultimately decides.
