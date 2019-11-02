Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Good to go
Bulaga (finger) is absent from the Packers' final injury report ahead of Sunday's clash against the Chargers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Bulaga was unable to finish Sunday night's victory over the Chiefs due to a finger injury and was subsequently limited at practice all week. Still, it looks like Green Bay was just erring on the side of caution with its starting right tackle. Barring any setbacks, the Iowa product looks ready to take on his usual heavy workload.
