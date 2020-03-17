Play

Bulaga will sign with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 31-year-old, who the Packers drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, will no doubt bolster the Chargers' offensive line and will provide added protection for whichever QB starts for the team in 2020. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bulaga's deal is for three years and $30 million.

