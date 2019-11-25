Play

Bulaga had to go to the locker room with a knee injury Sunday against the 49ers, Olivia Reiner of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Bulaga was escorted to the medical tent, then promptly made his way to the locker room. Alex Light is in at right tackle for Green Bay, while Bulaga's return should be considered questionable at this time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories