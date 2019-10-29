Play

Bulaga (finger) is hopeful to be ready for Sunday's clash against the Chargers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Bulaga was forced out of Sunday night's victory over the Chiefs after injuring his finger. The hope is that he will be able to play through the injury without having to wear a club cast. Alex Light would be in line to replace him should he ultimately not be given the green light.

