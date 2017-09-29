Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Inactive for Thursday night
Bulaga (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Bears.
Bulaga reinjured his ankle and Week 3 and was only able to log limited reps at practice this week. Expect Justin McCray or Adam Pankey to fill in at right tackle.
