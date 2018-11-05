Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Injures knee in New England
Bulaga (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Bulaga has been nursing an unspecified knee injury for a couple weeks now and it looks like he may have suffered a setback. Jason Spriggs entered the game at right tackle in his absence.
More News
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Active for Monday night•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Questionable for Monday•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Clear of injury designation•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Able to practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Exits game with back injury•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Passes physical, activated off PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...