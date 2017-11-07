The Packers fear that the right knee injury Bulaga suffered in Monday's 30-17 loss to the Lions could be significant, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "[The team doctors] seem very concerned about [Bulaga's knee]," Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said after the game.

Green Bay has been ravaged by injuries along its offensive line all season, with Monday's game marking just the second time that all five of the team's top starters had played together. Bulaga has been one of the most banged up of the lot, having dealt with an ankle injury and concussion before hurting his knee and requiring assistance to the locker room. If Bulaga is forced to miss time, Justin McCray, who sustained an ankle injury of his own late Monday, would likely step in as the replacement at right tackle.