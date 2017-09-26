Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Logs limited practice
Bulaga (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bulaga was held out of Monday's practice, but his return to Tuesday's session in a limited fashion suggests the Packers aren't ready to rule him out for their Thursday night game against the Bears. The team should provide an official designation for Bulaga's status following Wednesday's practice.
