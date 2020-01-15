Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Not listed with illness
Bulaga (illness) was limited at Wednesday's practice for non-injury reasons.
Bulaga suited up for the divisional-round win over the Seahawks, but he didn't end up playing a snap while battling the illness. Coach Matt LaFleur indicated earlier in the week it was a 24-hour bug and that the 30-year-old is feeling better, and the absence of the illness on Wednesday's injury report provides evidence of his improvement. Bulaga was limited due to veteran rest for the walkthrough, putting him on track to be available for the NFC Championship Game at San Francisco.
