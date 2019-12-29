Bulaga suffered a concussion and is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Detroit.

Bulaga was forced to leave the game in the third quarter, and this news confirms that the veteran suffered a concussion. The Packers did earn a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs on Sunday, so Bulaga will have an extra week to rest before the next game. The 30-year-old will need to clear the league's concussion protocol, however, before he's cleared to return.