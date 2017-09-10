Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Out for Sunday's game
Bulaga (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, the team's official site reports.
The decision isn't a surprise considering he was deemed a "long shot" to play early Sunday. With Bulaga out, Kyle Murphy will start at right tackle.
