Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Passes physical, activated off PUP list
Bulaga (knee) passed a physical Friday and will be activated off the PUP list, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.
Bulaga will reportedly be taking in part in Friday's practice on a limited basis, and the Packers will likely be taking it easy on the ninth-year vet all preseason. Bulaga is expected to man the starting right tackle role for Green Bay.
More News
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Vying to be healthy Week 1•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Starting camp on PUP list•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Expects to start training camp on PUP•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Status in doubt for Week 1•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Recovering nicely, deemed 'ahead of schedule'•
-
Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Progressing well from torn ACL•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...