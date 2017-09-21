Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Practices in full capacity
Bulaga (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers can relax a bit with the news that Bulaga is trending toward making his season debut in Week 3. It'll be interesting to see how Bulaga is used Sunday, though, since David Bakhtiari (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice. If Bakhtiari is unavailable, Bulaga may get shifted from right tackle to protect Rodgers' blind side.
-
