Bulaga (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Aaron Rodgers can relax a bit with this news. It'll be interesting to see how Bulaga is used Sunday, though, since David Bakhtiari (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, meaning Bulaga may get shifted to left tackle to cover Rodgers' blind side.