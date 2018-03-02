Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he has received positive feedback regarding Bulaga's recovery from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Bulaga was shut down in mid-November with the knee injury and headed to Florida after the season ended to continue rehabbing. The timing of Bulaga's surgery makes it unlikely that he'll receive clearance for full activities at the start of training camp, but assuming he hits no unexpected snags in his recovery, a Week 1 return could be realistic. It's likely, however, that the Packers proceed more cautiously with Bulaga than most players coming off a similar injury, given that the 28-year-old previously tore an ACL in August 2013.