Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Questionable for Monday
Bulaga (knee) is considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the 49ers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Bulaga is nursing a knee injury but the issue is not considered long-term. Still, his status for Monday is likely to be determined closer to kickoff. Byron Bell would presumably replace him at right tackle should he ultimately get ruled out.
