Play

Bulaga (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Bulaga was limited Thursday and Friday after practicing fully Wednesday. The Packers can ill afford to be without their right tackle, as reserve Kyle Murphy is likely already slotted in at left tackle with David Bakhtiari (hamstring) listed as doubtful.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories