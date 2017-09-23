Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Questionable for Week 3
Bulaga (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Bulaga was limited Thursday and Friday after practicing fully Wednesday. The Packers can ill afford to be without their right tackle, as reserve Kyle Murphy is likely already slotted in at left tackle with David Bakhtiari (hamstring) listed as doubtful.
