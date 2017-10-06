Play

Bulaga (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bulaga was limited in practice this week and had some extra recovery time following the Packers' Sept. 28 win over the Bears. The veteran right tackle will likely be a game-day decision along with left tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring).

