Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Questionable for Week 6
Bulaga (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bulaga returned to action and played all 60 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, but still remained limited in practice this week. There's been no indication the 28-year-old has suffered a setback at this point, but his status is likely to be determined Sunday as he continues to battle the lingering injury.
