Play

Bulaga (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bulaga returned to action and played all 60 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, but still remained limited in practice this week. There's been no indication the 28-year-old has suffered a setback at this point, but his status is likely to be determined Sunday as he continues to battle the lingering injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...