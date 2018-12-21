Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Ready to go Week 16
Bulaga (knee) does not have an injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bulaga sat out the last two games due to a lingering knee injury, but will retake the field versus the Jets. With backup Jason Spriggs (concussion) listed as doubtful, Bulaga's return as the Packers' starting right tackle comes just in time.
