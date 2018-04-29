Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Recovering nicely, deemed "ahead of schedule" in rehab
Bulaga (knee) is reportedly ahead of schedule in the rehab process from the torn ACL he suffered on Nov. 6, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Bulaga received a vote of confidence when the Packers opted not to draft a right tackle in this April's draft. Whether the big fella will be ready for the season opener remains in question, however. Even if the Packers remain mum regarding his status, the team's roster decisions as they pertain to the offensive line could provide hints in regards to Bulaga's progression. Either way, we'll have a much clearer understanding of Bulaga's status as the preseason begins to take shape.
