Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Ruled out Sunday
Bulaga (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Falcons.
With Bulaga out, Kyle Murphy is in line to receive his second straight start. Bulaga remains without a timetable for a return to the field.
