Coach Matt LaFleur believes Bulaga had a 24-hour flu bug, and the lineman is feeling better, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Bulaga was active for the divisional-round win over the Seahawks, but he didn't play a snap due to his illness. LaFleur doesn't seem concerned about Bulaga's status for Sunday's NFC championship versus the 49ers, and that will be confirmed if the lineman is able to practice Wednesday.