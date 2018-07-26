Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Starting camp on PUP list
Bulaga (knee) will start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
There doesn't seem to be a firm timeline for Bulaga's return, as the team is reportedly taking a "wait-and-see" approach with his rehab.
