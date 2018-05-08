Bulaga (knee) is seen as a long shot to be ready for Week 1, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Demovsky reported just over a week ago that Bulaga was ahead of schedule in his rehab from a torn ACL, but it looks like that process may extend into the regular season. With there still being five months between now and the start of the regular season, a lot could change for the lineman, but it looks like he still has a ways to go in his recovery.