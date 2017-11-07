Bulaga sustained a knee injury and will not return to Monday night's game against the Lions.

Bulaga exited the game in the fourth quarter and was carted to the locker room from the sideline shortly thereafter. The 29-year-old dealt with an ankle injury throughout the first half of the season and had finally looked to be fully healthy before exiting Sunday's game. Justin McCray has stepped in at right tackle in his absence.

