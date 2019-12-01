Play

Bulaga (knee) is active Week 13 against the Giants.

Bulaga exited the Week 12 matchup against San Francisco with a knee injury, and his absence was a big reason quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked five times. His return following a limited practice week provides a boost not only for Rodgers, but for Aaron Jones and the running game as well.

