Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Vying to be healthy Week 1
Bulaga (knee) is expected to be healthy for a Week 1 matchup against the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Although he's on the Physically Unable to Perform list now, Bulaga has been ahead of schedule in all facets of rehab and should be lifted by the season opener. Injuries cloud the Packers' offensive line, so clearing up their right tackle's status early in training camp is a relief.
