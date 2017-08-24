Play

Bulaga (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos and remains without a timetable for a return.

Given Bulaga's injury history, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Packers exercise extreme caution with the offensive lineman for the remainder of the preseason. At this point, without a specified timeline, Bulaga should be considered on a week-to-week basis.

