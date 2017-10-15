Play

Bulaga (concussion) will not return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Packers have now lost Bulaga and Lane Taylor (knee) for the afternoon, with David Bahktiari (hamstring) questionable to return. The right tackle exited earlier in the game to be evaluated for a concussion and will now enter the league's concussion protocol.

