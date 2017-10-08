Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Will suit up Sunday
Bulaga (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Bulaga will see game action for the first time since aggravating the ankle against the Bengals Week 3. It's good news for the Packers, as left tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring) is again inactive Sunday.
