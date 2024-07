Jones (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jones will be forced to open the Packers' training camp Monday on the sidelines as he tends to a non-football injury. The 25-year-old will remain eligible to return to practice and play at any point in the preseason, looking to carve out a role for himself as a backup option at offensive tackle in 2024.