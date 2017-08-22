Play

Heurtelou agreed to a deal with the Packers on Monday.

Heurtelou most recently spent training camp with the Broncos last year. During two seasons with the University of Miami, the defensive tackle recorded 52 tackles , one fumble recovery, and a half-sack. He figures to have a long shot at landing on the final roster, but will look to impress during the remainder of training camp.

