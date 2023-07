McDonald (undisclosed) will start training camp on the active/NFI list, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

McDonald landed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He is the third rookie tight end on the roster, as Green Bay reloaded at the position with Luke Muscrave and Tucker Kraft during the draft. He seemingly is a long shot to land on the final 53-man roster, but he is still eligible to practice and play in the preseason at any point.