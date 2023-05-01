McDonald is slated to sign with the Packers as an undrafted free agent.

After adding Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft in the draft, Green Bay's tight end depth chart is looking deeper than it did following the 2022 campaign, but that didn't stop the Packers from adding McDonald to push the prized rookies during training camp. Across his final three seasons at Florida State, McDonald totaled 68 receptions for 818 yards and five touchdowns. He's likely a long shot to make the initial 53-man roster, but he could land a practice-squad deal with a strong showing during offseason workouts.