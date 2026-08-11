Packers' Carrington Valentine: Aiming to return next week

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that the hope is that Valentine (hamstring) is cleared to return to training camp practices next week, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Given LaFleur's comments, Valentine will not be available for Thursday's preseason opener against the Steelers. If the 2023 seventh-rounder is cleared to return to practice next week, then he could be available for the Packers' second exhibition contest against the Broncos on Friday, Aug. 21. Benjamin St-Juste and Brandon Cisse will work more with the first-team offense opposite cornerback Keisean Nixon for as long as Valentine is sidelined.