Valentine tallied 44 tackles (33 solo), nine pass deflections and a fumble recovery over 17 games in the 2023 season.

The Packers saw enough from the seventh-rounder to give him a relatively-permanent starting spot midway through his rookie season, and he held his own in the defensive backfield. Green Bay will almost certainly be adding players at the cornerback position, so it remains to be seen what role Valentine will fill in his second campaign.