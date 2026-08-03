Packers' Carrington Valentine: Injured during practice

Valentine suffered a leg injury in practice Sunday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Valentine won't practice Monday, but the team hasn't indicated if this will impact his long-term availability for training camp. The Packers added Benjamin St-Juste during the offseason and also spent their top draft pick on Brandon Cisse in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but Valentine began training camp as the projected starting cornerback opposite Keisean Nixon. The 24-year-old is entering a contract year after recording 31 tackles and four pass deflections across 17 regular-season games in 2025.