Valentine is expected to take over as a starting cornerback following Green Bay's trade of Rasul Douglas, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official website reports.

A seventh-round pick, at No. 232 overall, in this year's Draft, Valentine has appeared in all seven games, making three starts and playing 29 percent of the defensive snaps. With Douglas now gone to Buffalo, Valentine appears to be the next man up after he started in place of an injured Jaire Alexander earlier in the season. Valentine has 13 tackles (11 solo) on the year.