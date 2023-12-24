Valentine will work as a backup Sunday against Carolina with Jaire Alexander returning to action for the first time since Week 9, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Valentine held down a starting role from Week 9 to Week 15 while Alexander and Eric Stokes both missed substantial time due to injuries. However, both Alexander and Stokes are now healthy and will take the field together Sunday for the first time all season, leaving Valentine to work in a backup role. Valentine may also see some work in the slot, though he's played just 16 snaps there so far this season.