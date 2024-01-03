Valentine had four tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Vikings.

Valentine went back to a reserve role in Week 16 against the Panthers with Jaire Alexander returning from a six-game absence due to a shoulder injury. However, Alexander was suspended by the Packers for Week 17 and Valentine returned to a starting role alongside Keisean Nixon and Corey Ballentine. It was the seventh time this season Valentine played every single defensive snap and the rookie seventh-round pick out of Kentucky is up to 40 tackles (30 solo) and eight passes defended this season.