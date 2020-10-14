Sullivan (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Sullivan left the Week 4 matchup against the Falcons to be evaluated for a concussion, but he'll be good to go this Sunday against the Buccaneers, barring a setback. The 24-year-old cornerback has been impressive covering the slot this season, as he's allowed a 59.0 passer rating when targeted.
