Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Grabs contract tender
The Packers tendered Sullivan as a restricted free agent Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Sullivan secured a rotational role in Green Bay's secondary during the final 12 regular-season games of the 2019 campaign, in addition to handling a role on special teams. The 23-year-old now stands to benefit from another year to develop in defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's scheme.
