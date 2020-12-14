Sullivan (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions.
Sullivan was forced out of Sunday's divisional contest late in the fourth quarter. If he can't return to the field, Jaire Alexander, Kevin King and Josh Jackson will hold down the fort as Green Bay's only healthy cornerbacks.
More News
-
Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Set to start outside Sunday•
-
Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Full speed ahead•
-
Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Returns INT for six•
-
Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Grabs contract tender•
-
Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Plays consistent role on defense•