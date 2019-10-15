Sullivan had four solo tackles in Monday's victory over the Lions.

Sullivan played 22 snaps on defense after seeing 38 the week before, and he tacked on four tackles after making two stops and recording his first career interception in Week 6. His playing time in Week 7 will likely depend on whether or not injured defensive backs Darnell Savage (ankle) and Tony Brown (hamstring) are able to return to action.

