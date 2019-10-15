Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Makes four solo stops
Sullivan had four solo tackles in Monday's victory over the Lions.
Sullivan played 22 snaps on defense after seeing 38 the week before, and he tacked on four tackles after making two stops and recording his first career interception in Week 6. His playing time in Week 7 will likely depend on whether or not injured defensive backs Darnell Savage (ankle) and Tony Brown (hamstring) are able to return to action.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Waivers: Difference makers
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Week 7 WR Preview: Struggling 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 7 RB Preview: Add Williams
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...