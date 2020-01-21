Play

Sullivan posted 30 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception over 16 regular-season games in 2019.

Sullivan didn't play a defensive snap over the first three games, but he logged over a 40-percent snap share eight times over the final 12 contests. The 23-year-old has solid potential in pass coverage and proved to work well in defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's scheme, and another year of development should help fine-tune his craft. Sullivan will be an exclusive-rights free agent in March, and the Packers figure to bring him back to fill a similar role.

