Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Plays consistent role on defense
Sullivan posted 30 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception over 16 regular-season games in 2019.
Sullivan didn't play a defensive snap over the first three games, but he logged over a 40-percent snap share eight times over the final 12 contests. The 23-year-old has solid potential in pass coverage and proved to work well in defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's scheme, and another year of development should help fine-tune his craft. Sullivan will be an exclusive-rights free agent in March, and the Packers figure to bring him back to fill a similar role.
