Sullivan is slated to start at outside cornerback with Jaire Alexander (concussion) and Kevin King (quadriceps) sidelined for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Sullivan typically covers the slot, but the Packers will trust the third-year corner on the outside with both of their starters sitting out. He has performed well in the slot this season, allowing 7.2 yards per target and no touchdowns through eight games, and the team believes his skills will translate to the outside in a favorable matchup against rookie quarterback Jake Luton.